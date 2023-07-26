MLB commissioner Rob Manfred receives four-year contract extension

Major League Baseball’s commissioner is staying put.

Rob Manfred received a third term in the role on Wednesday, extending his contract through Jan. 25, 2029.

“It is an honor to serve the best game in the world and to continue the pursuit of strengthening our sport on and off the field,” Manfred said in a press release. “This season, our players are displaying the most vibrant version of our game, and sports fans are responding in a manner that is great for Major League Baseball’s future. Together, all of us in the game will work toward presenting our sport at its finest and broadening its reach and impact for our loyal fans.”

MLB lead owners voted on Manfred’s extension. Voting results have not been publicized.

Manfred, 65, has worked with MLB since 1987, joined the league full-time in 1998 and succeeded Bud Selig as commissioner in 2015. His previous two contracts as commissioner were five years each.

There has been turmoil throughout Manfred’s tenure as commissioner, namely labor dispute in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, a 2021-22 lockout, the Houston Astros cheating scandal and the Oakland A’s potential move to Las Vegas.

In 2023, Manfred helped implement rule changes, including a pitch clock, that have helped speed up the action on the diamond. A year prior he helped usher in an expanded playoff format.

MLB’s current collective bargaining agreement ends after the 2026 season, meaning Manfred is slated to lead the league through another negotiation. There are also significant TV and streaming issues that the league continues to navigate.

“At a critical moment in the history of our game, Commissioner Manfred has listened to our fans and worked closely with our players to improve America’s pastime,” John Stanton, chairman and managing partner of the Seattle Mariners and the elected presiding officer of the Commissioner re-election process, said. “Under his leadership, we have been responsive to the fans’ desire for more action and better pace, continued the game’s spirit of innovation, expanded MLB’s role in youth baseball and softball and beyond. The significant momentum that MLB has built reflects his ongoing initiatives that are advancing the game.”

The league drew an estimated $10.8 billion in revenue last year, surpassing the previous record of $10.7 billion set in 2019.

As for how much Manfred makes, it is not known how much he will be paid as part of his extension. As of last year, he had a salary of $17.5 million with an even larger payday after bonuses.