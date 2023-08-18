Top Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn made his MLB debut against the Mets on Friday.

While Masyn Winn's first MLB hit was an infield single, the ball wound up in the stands.

Winn, the St. Louis Cardinals' top prospect, made his major league debut in Friday night's game against the New York Mets. And in his second at-bat, the 21-year-old legged out an infield single after bouncing a chopper to third for his first hit.

But instead of throwing the ball back to the Cardinals' dugout for Wynn to keep, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso chucked it into the Busch Stadium crowd.

The first hit of many to come for Masyn! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/e6Da3mGwde — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 19, 2023

The move apparently wasn't appreciated by Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas, and chants from the crowd urging the fan who caught the ball to give it back followed.

Pete Alonso chucked the ball from Masyn Winn's first hit into the crowd. Miles Mikolas was so angry about it that first-base umpire John Tumpane had to tell Mikolas to tone it down. Fans aren't too pleased either, and are chanting "give it back" as security tries to track it down — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 19, 2023

It's unclear whether Alonso knew that was Winn's first hit, though TV cameras appeared to catch him apologizing to St. Louis' dugout.

Regardless, the Cardinals ultimately were able to get the ball back from the fan who caught it.

Pete Alonso mistakenly threw the ball from Masyn Winn's first-career hit into the stands.



The fan who got the ball has given it to security to big cheers from the Busch Stadium crowd. pic.twitter.com/Jb6o04wxKz — SNY (@SNYtv) August 19, 2023

It wouldn't be surprising if the fan was offered something, such as memorabilia or a meet-and-greet with Winn, in exchange for the ball.