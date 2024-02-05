Phillies spring training hats are here with twist that hasn't been done in over a decade

We are nine days away from pitchers and catchers reporting for the Phillies, so you know what that means ... spring training hats.

The 2024 MLB New Era Spring Training hats were released on Monday and it's a pretty nice collection across the league.

Image credit: sportslogos.net

According to sportslogos.net, these hats will only be worn by the players during the spring training schedule. In the past, some have been worn throughout the season during batting practice. An entirely separate collection for batting practice is set to launch before Opening Day.

The Phillies went with a simple approach to their design and brought back the Liberty Bell logo. They've also parted from the blue lid that has been utilized since 2013.

The patch is one of the better ones in recent years. It features the MLB logo, the year and a palm tree all placed within a home plate shaped patch. The color of the patches are also specified to the team's hat design.

All teams playing in the Grapefruit League in Florida have the palm tree, while those in the Cactus League in Arizona have a cactus (fitting).

You can take a full look at the hat below:

Image credit: mlbshop.com

Image credit: mlbshop.com

Image credit: mlbshop.com

Image credit: mlbshop.com

There are a plethora of different styles of the hat.. You can find the traditional fitted and adjustable but New Era also included their low profile fitted, snapback and flex.

