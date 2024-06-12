Calum Scott to play in Philly during 2024 postseason

The Phillies are destined for another trip to the postseason this October and, like it or not, at least some of them will hear the team anthem that blared through South Philadelphia the last two seasons.

Singer/songwriter Calum Scott, whose dance anthem “Dancing On My Own” has been the theme of the Phillies’ last two postseason runs, announced Tuesday that he will be playing at The Fillmore this Oct. 10, a stop on his North American tour.

He shared his Philly tour date on X, featuring a video of the chorus from Phillies fans from Xfinity Live!

Last October, Scott celebrated that his hit reached one billion streams on Spotify, thanking the Phillies and their fans for their role in his success.

1,000,000,000 streams of my version of ‘Dancing On My Own’ on @Spotify - a ‘thank you’ just doesn’t seem grateful enough but trust me, I am. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/sCcbaBs7jp — Calum Scott (@calumscott) October 18, 2023

Just a guesstimate, but Phillies fans could likely account for 850 million of those billion streams.

There may be some flies in the ointment though. The show is slated for Oct. 10, which will happen during the NLDS. If his concert is a game night, that could affect ticket sales.

Also, some Phillies fans have fallen out of love with the song, citing the bad memories of the last two seasons, which ended in postseason disappointment.

we've moved on from the song. we send thanks for the memories, they were amazing. it will always have a really special place in our hearts — stotty2hotty (@st0tty2h0tty) June 11, 2024

Na dude. We ain’t doing it again this year. Two straight years of Ls with that song. Time for a new one — Chaz (@orchazsm) June 12, 2024

2 straight postseason chokes from that song. No thanks — Jonathan Wilson (@Jonatha09147200) June 12, 2024

We’re moving on. It’s not you it’s us. Thanks for the memories. — Cookie Jarvis (@PhanaticJD) June 11, 2024

At any rate, tickets for the Calum Scott show are on sale now at livenation.com.