Here's everything that's new to Citizens Bank Park in 2024

Get ready to head back to your favorite ballpark with some new enhancements for the 2024 season.

The Phillies on Monday announced their plans for the upcoming season that included a plethora of new items. From technology enhancements, new dishes to dive into, an eye-popping mural, promotional giveaways, theme nights and more, Citizens Bank Park is going to have it all. In addition to the new items and features, the Phillies will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the ballpark throughout the season.

"While 2024 marks our 20th anniversary at Citizens Bank Park, we are ready to make even more history at our world-class ballpark," said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck. "The excitement surrounding Phillies baseball has never been greater, and as we celebrate the start of the season at home, we look forward to our fans experiencing all the terrific new enhancements that are part of our game day experience."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Let's dive in to what's new at Citizens Bank Park:

20th anniversary celebrations

•April 12: Exactly 20 years after the inaugural game at the ballpark, that game's starting pitcher, Randy Wolf, will throw out the first pitch.

•Citizens Businessperson's Specials: Held on May 8, May 23, June 19, July 31 and August 18. Aug. 18 is also Toyota Phillies Alumni Day, with an on-field pregame event.

Phillies Charities, Inc. will host an online auction for the 20th anniversary featuring signed memorabilia from players throughout the history of the ballpark. Some items include a Chase Utley signed paver from Ashburn Alley, Jim Thome bobble head, Bryce Harper home jersey and more. The bidding starts Monday at 6:30 p.m. and runs until April 7, 6:00 p.m. You can find the full list of items and place your bids here.

Enhancing the fan experience

•Expanding MLB's Go-Ahead Entry Lanes: Last season at the First Base Gate, CBP was the first to debut this free-flow facial authentication technology. It resulted in fast, hands-free, eyes-up entry that more than 17,000 fans utilized. Due to the success, the Phillies have added Go-Ahead Entry lanes to the Third Base and Left Field Gates. All fans will need to register on the MLB Ballpark App in order to access it.

•New field level display: The out-of-town scoreboard that previously held space on the right field wall, has been replaced with a high-tech field-level display. Now, the display will be able to showcase in-game stats, out-of-town scores, videos and more.

New out of town scoreboard at CBP 👀 pic.twitter.com/Io3tdHwrwS — Spencer McKercher (@swmckercher) March 25, 2024

•Changing table for adults with disabilities and caregivers: The Phillies have installed an adult-sized, height-adjustable changing table in the family restroom by the West Suite and Club Entrance. The new space provides a sanitary, comfortable and safe space for assisted changing.

•New bag policy: Guests are prohibited from bringing non-clear bags, including backpacks and draw-string bags, into the ballpark. This is consistent with bag policies for neighboring sports teams. Only clutch purses and/or fanny packs (no larger than 5" x 7"), clear bags (no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"), medical bags and diaper bags will be permitted inside.

Good eats

You know you'll have a great experience at the ballpark and a big part of that comes down to the food. The Phillies and Aramark Sports + Entertainment added a new lineup of menu options and concessions.

•Ballpark Bomb Fries: These new fries, offered by PJ Whelihan's, are exclusive to Citizens Bank Park. (Located at PJ Whelihan's in Ashburn Alley, behind section 147.)

•Bratwurst Sandwich: Grilled brat topped with spicy mustard and beer-braised onions on a Liscio Bakery roll. It will be served with house ranch chips and a pickle. (Located at Pass and Stow, adjacent to Third Base Plaza.)

•Buffalo Chik'n Hoagie: Greens & Grains, a local restaurant chain that serves plant-based food for everyone, has added a new hoagie to the menu. (Located at Greens & Grains, behind sections 125.)

•Loaded Funnel Cake Fry Sundae: Fresh funnel cake fries topped with a homemade strawberry compote, vanilla soft serve and whipped cream. (Located at Coca-Cola Corner in left field, behind section 142.)

•Schwarburger 2.0: After a successful run in the playoffs, Kyle Schwarber's favorite burger creation now has a permanent spot on the menu. You'll receive a fresh burger, topped with American cheese, pepper bacon, a fried egg, crispy onions and signature sauce. (Located at Coca-Cola Corner in left field, behind section 142.)

•Wing Flavor of the Month: PJ's is opening the season with the Flamin' Pickleback wing. Featured sauces will rotate throughout the season. (Located at PJ Whelihan's in Ashburn Alley, behind section 147.)

•Fastball Freeze: A new spiked frozen cocktail that will be served in a new baseball-shaped Phillies souvenir cup. (Located behind sections 113 and 147).

•PrimoHoagies: Joining the lineup of food items, Primos will now offer its classic Italian and turkey and cheese hoagies at a quick and easy express location. (Located behind section 139.)

•Big Mozz: Mozzerella sticks made with real, fresh ingredients are also being added to the menu in 2024. (Located at Coca'Cola Corner, Pass & Stow and 1883 Burger Co behind sections 108 and 207).

•New alcohol additions: Briganti Wines, owned by former major leaguer Mike Costanzo Jr, will be served at all bar locations throughout the ballpark. Casamigos Bar will offer a selection of cocktails and beer (located behind section 113). Casamigos Tequila will also be served throughout the ballpark. Four Walls, the new Irish American Whiskey brand from Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day will now be offered at the ballpark. The Kona Big Wave Bar (formerly the Goose Island at the Park Bar) is an outdoor bar located in the Third Base Plaza. They will feature a variety of beer, wine and spirits.

You want promotions? We've got promotions

The Phillies revealed a first-look at some of the incredible giveaways that will be distributed throughout the 2024 season. Some highlights include an Alec Bohm t-shirt, Bryson Stott bobblehead, Cole Hamels retirement Night, the Postgame Concert Series.

You can find more information about the promotional schedule here.

There are also a handful of theme nights this season including Star Wars, Pickleball and Harry Potter.

"Next Generation" mural

A new mural was unveiled on Monday by the Phillies, SEI and Mural Arts Philadelphia. Located above Ashburn Alley, the "Next Generation" mural was designed by Jose "Busta" Bustamante, an artist from Chia, Colombia who now resides in Mantua Township, NJ.

The concept was selected during a contest held by SEI and the Phillies in an effort to showcase creativity and new ideas by local artists at CBP.

Artist Jose "Busta" Bustamante, poses with his "Next Generation" mural at Citizens Bank Park. Credit images: Brooke Destra of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube