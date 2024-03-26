There's a new bag policy for Phillies games at Citizens Bank Park in 2024

The countdown to Opening Day is on and soon enough, fans will be flooding Citizens Bank Park to celebrate the 20th anniversary season of the ballpark.

The Phillies on Monday announced a plethora of changes and additions inside the ballpark. A few things to note are new foods, theme nights, giveaways, a mural and more.

If you plan on heading to the ballpark this season, there's one change you should know before making the trek to the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

A new bag policy.

The Phillies announced a new bag policy, noting that it's an effort to expedite entry into the ballpark. Guests will be prohibited from bringing in non-clear bags, including backpacks and draw-string bags.

Only clutch purses and/or fanny packs (no larger than 5" x 7"), clear bags (no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"), medical bags and diaper bags will be allowed.

As always, all bags will be subject to inspection before entering the ballpark, in accordance with MLB security regulations.

Image credit: mlb.com/phillies

You can find a complete look at what's new at Citizens Bank Park for the upcoming season here.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube