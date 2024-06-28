Harper earns most votes in NL for All-Star starting nod

Bryce Harper will be the National League’s starting first baseman in the All-Star Game.

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that Harper will bypass the second phase of voting and has been awarded an automatic starting spot for the July 16 game at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Texas because he led all National League vote-getters in the initial round.

Harper received 3,277, 920 votes. The only player to receive more was Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who also was awarded an automatic starting spot.

It is Harper’s eighth All-Star selection and seventh as a fan-selected starter.

There are two finalists per league at each remaining position. The eligible Phillies are catcher J.T. Realmuto, third baseman Alec Bohm, shortstop Trea Turner, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and outfielders Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos.

Voting for those spots begins Sunday.