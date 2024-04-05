Phillies fans react to City Connect jerseys, crazy coincidence that came with release

We all knew they were arriving this season … and now they're here.

The Phillies on Friday officially released their City Connect jerseys and have been the talk of the town all morning.

The details throughout the design are an ode to Philly's past, present and future. Some key features include the colorway of the city's flag (blue and yellow) and "Philly" across the chest.

Now, there are often mixed reviews when it comes to releasing something new and this is no different. When it comes to jerseys, everyone comes out swinging with opinions.

So with that, let's take a look at some of the good, the bad and the … "they caused an earthquake" responses … yes, that is real.

I personally like the Phillies city connect jerseys, I think there getting a lot of unnecessary hate because people like to hate — Logan Cook (@TheRealCaptCook) April 5, 2024

I actually like these. The gradient look is a modern touch. Obviously, I’d prefer red white & blue, but with them being “City Connect,” it makes sense to use the colors from the Philadelphia flag. The letters have an electriCITY feel for Ben Franklin. The hat is sweet! @Phillies https://t.co/aTFjH2X2jr — Chris Steuber (@ChrisSteuber) April 5, 2024

Atrocious. What even are these things? The city connect uniforms are the worst things I’ve ever seen. All of them. https://t.co/InPh6TLJec — Mo’s Algorithm (@Moz_Algorithm) April 5, 2024

The Phillies city connect uniforms just dropped, and there was an earthquake. Even Earth is pissed. — Mike Smith (@Real_MikeySmith) April 5, 2024

Phillies city connect jerseys are so bad it caused an earthquake — Joe Andress (@J_Andress29) April 5, 2024

Why are people hating on these? They are fire!#CityConnect https://t.co/ouZ5DK1M2e — Matthew Lopez (@Mattcraft715) April 5, 2024

Earthquake as the Phillies dropped their city connect jerseys tells you everything you need to know about them — Ramadan Steve (@FreeSpoons) April 5, 2024

Earthquake. The City Connect Uniforms were literally earth-shaking. — natedog4th (@natedog4th) April 5, 2024

I actually really like the city connect jerseys for the Phillies — mb (@michael_baker_2) April 5, 2024

The longer I look at these, the more I like them — PhillyDilly20 (@jeynon87) April 5, 2024

Even the Phillies got in on the fun timing of it all:

Shaking things up a little bit pic.twitter.com/r4kztEKs0D — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 5, 2024

When it comes down to it though, if the Phanatic likes it, you need to like it, too. Those are the rules.

Phanatic hits the runway in new City Connect uniforms 📸 🔔 pic.twitter.com/QLIl6njROX — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 5, 2024

