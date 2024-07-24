Two Phillies top prospects draw closer to big leagues

Two of the brightest stars of the Phillies’ future have advanced one step closer to the big leagues.

Shortstop Starlyn Caba and catcher Eduardo Tait were promoted today, from the franchise’s squad in the Florida Complex League to the Low-A Clearwater Threshers of the Florida State League.

Caba is the Phillies’ #4 prospect and #88 overall according to MLB.com. He ranked 56th among Baseball America’s latest Top 100 Prospects. His plate discipline and speed are rated highly by scouts, and both have been on display thus far in his pro career. At the time of his promotion, he led the entire FCL in walks (51), runs scored (34) and stolen bases (37). The switch-hitting Dominican, who turns 19 in December, was signed for $3 million back in January of 2023.

The Phillies now have FIVE prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list:



19: RHP Andrew Painter

48: SS Aidan Miller

61: RHP Mick Abel

63: OF Justin Crawford

100: SS Starlyn Cabapic.twitter.com/57zjAQXngx — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) May 27, 2024

At the other end of the financial spectrum, the Phillies signed Tait in the same class for just $90,000. His exploits at the plate may be more impressive, at least in the short term. After a season of blistering pitching in the Domincan Summer League – a .331/.396/.554 slash line in 35 games – he has not struggled at the next level up.

Tait leads the FCL in RBI with 49, tied for second in hits (59), ranks fifth in doubles (13), tied for fith in home runs (six), sixth in batting average (.321), and tenth in slugging percentage (.500). Not bad, for the youngest player in the FCL, and a player who will surely the youngest player at the single-A level. He turns 18 next month.

Oh boy … 17-year old catcher Eduardo Tait just turned around a belt high fastball at 95 mph for his fifth home run of the year, this one coming off the bat at 107 mph … Tait has more home runs this year (5) in 31 FCL games than he had in 44 DSL games last year (3) pic.twitter.com/XVc0GqZAPw — Mitch Rupert (@Mitch_Rupert) June 21, 2024

Neither player could make his Threshers debut Tuesday, as the game against the Tampa Tarpons was washed out. The two teams will play two 7-inning games tomorrow.