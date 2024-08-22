Arcia attempts to recreate Harper's iconic stare down … and fails miserably

ATLANTA — Do you know that viral internet sound that stemmed from Disney Pixar's “Inside Out?”

The one that goes, “Do you ever look at someone and wonder, ‘What is going on inside their head?’”

If not, you can use Ricky Bottalico’s iconic “What is he doing?!” line as a good alternative. You get the sentiment, though.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Pretty much every time Braves’ Orlando Arcia does something, that sort of phrase comes to mind.

You know Arcia — the one who put his name on the map after dropping “Attaboy, Harper” in the NLDS last season. The one whose soul Bryce Harper stared into twice as he rounded the bases after hitting a home run in back-to-back plate appearances on October 11, 2023.

Yeah, that guy.

Well, in Wednesday’s matchup between the Phillies and Braves … he thought he evened up the score. He failed.

Arcia hit a two-run home run off Aaron Nola in the fourth inning to give the Braves the first lead of the night. That’s the equivalent of smashing two home runs in a blowout win in October, right? He thought so — because what happened as he rounded first base where Harper was planted?

Stared him down. See for yourself:

Orlando Arcia thinks he's slick with his stare down at Bryce Harper after homering 😳 👀



If only he could do it in the postseason... pic.twitter.com/9wXmD7I4wz — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 22, 2024

It’s kind of wild to do that in a random game in August. Wait, let’s tweak that a bit..

It’s absolutely absurd to do that in a random game in August that your team wound up losing. Big yikes.

Following the game, Harper noted that he didn't see it happen, either. "I don't care," he said. "I couldn't care less. I already did it."

With that, let’s cleanse your eyes and go back in time to enjoy what Arcia tried to replicate, a la Jomboy breakdown:

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, I suppose.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube