Florida sunshine awaits the Philadelphia Phillies, but before pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater, a crew of Phillies employees -- including the Phanatic -- back in chilly Philly will pack up a semi-truck with all the gear the Phightins' need to get ready for the 2024 season.

They will gather before daybreak on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 8, to load up the Citizens Bank-sponsored tractor-trailer at Citizens Bank Park.

"This is probably one of the biggest signs that spring training – and Phillies baseball – are just around the corner," Phillies equipment manager Dan O’Rourke said. "Truck Day is always an exciting event, and this year, thanks to Citizens, our equipment truck will have a brand-new look, providing fun sightings for fans as it makes its 1,058-mile journey from Philadelphia to its final spring training destination."

⚾ From baseballs to batting helmets to bats, how much stuff is going on the truck?

So, what exactly are the Phillies loading onto the truck? Here's a breakdown of how much gear is going to be making the trek to Clearwater:

10,000 cups

2,400 baseballs

2,000 short-and-long sleeved shirts

1,200 bats

900 pairs of socks

600 pairs of pants

600 batting practice hats

350 pairs of shorts

300 batting gloves

250 batting practice tops

200 fleeces

200 light jackets

140 batting helmets

125 leather and elastic belts

75 pairs of assorted spike, plastic and turf shoes

40 heavy jackets

20 coolers

Several bikes

Let's hope the Phils won't really need those heavy jackets outside of pitchers trying to keep their arms warm.

Ever want to snap a selfie with the Phillies' spring training truck?

Once loaded up, the truck will get a lunchtime sendoff on Thursday "before it makes its way up Broad Street through Center City, with a final truck stop outside the Citizens branch on 18th and Market Streets, providing a noon photo opportunity for fans," the Phillies said.

The truck will even get a police escort for the journey up Broad Street, the Phillies said.

"We are proud to kick-off spring training with the Phillies and help bring Phans along the journey," Dan Fitzpatrick, president for Citizens’ Mid-Atlantic Region, said.

Once "phans" get their "Phils" of IG-ready content, the truck will travel through eight states before being unloaded in Clearwater on Sunday, Feb. 11, the team said.

This year marks 20 years of the Phillies getting ready for the baseball season at BayCare Ballpark. Overall, the team will be spending its 78th year training in Clearwater.

When do Phillies pitchers and catchers arrive for spring training in Clearwater?

How about this for baseball lovers? Phillies pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

