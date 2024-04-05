Nola bounces back, Phillies leave meat on the bone but do enough to win

WASHINGTON — Aaron Nola rebounded from a poor first start and the Phillies had a better offensive night Friday in a 4-0 win over the Nationals, even if they left a slew of runs on the board.

Nola allowed six earned on 11 hits in his first start against the Braves, who probably have the best and deepest lineup on planet Earth.

The Nationals are a much different foe. They're not devoid of talent — CJ Abrams is an emerging star, Lane Thomas, Jesse Winker and Joey Meneses are useful bats — but there are at least five guys in the Braves' lineup who'd be the best player on this team.

Friday night was much smoother for Nola. He pitched 5⅔ scoreless innings and allowed only two hits, both in the second inning. There still wasn't a ton of swing-and-miss but some of that is owed to the Nationals being a high-contact team. Nola's swinging strike rate through two starts is 9%, noticeably below his career average (11.6%) and the league average (11.4%).

Still, he had enough to keep the Nationals off the board and hand the game over to the bullpen.

The Phillies scored three runs in the second inning with a string of six consecutive productive plate appearances vs. Patrick Corbin. It looked on paper like a get-right night for a scuffling offense against the worst starting pitcher in baseball and it seemed they might knock him out early.

They won the game, but the Phillies stranded a two-out double in the first, runners on the corners in the third, a leadoff baserunner in the fourth, a two-out single in the fifth, a leadoff single in the sixth, runners on the corners with nobody out in the seventh, the bases loaded with one out in the eighth and runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth.

They're still awaiting that first team-wide offensive explosion. Harper did the bulk of the work in their most recent win with a three-homer game. There hasn't been a night of multiple crooked numbers or damage up and down the lineup.

The Phillies have also spent the first week playing in low temperatures with wind and precipitation. Not exactly ideal hitting conditions. There was no rain Friday night but it was still 44 degrees by the middle innings in D.C.

"That can be an excuse," Thomson said, "and I don't like making excuses."

Alec Bohm singled to begin the decisive three-run second inning and the Phillies loaded the bases with no outs on walks by Bryson Stott and Nick Castellanos. Brandon Marsh hit a deep sacrifice fly, then Johan Rojas advanced both runners with a groundout. He dove in headfirst to first base which probably isn't the greatest idea as his hands narrowly avoided Meneses' spikes.

The next batter, Kyle Schwarber, had the key hit, a two-out, two-run single.

The Phillies had traffic on the basepaths every inning against Corbin but didn't get to him again until the seventh when Schwarber walked, Trea Turner doubled and Bryce Harper hit an RBI single to chase him.

Harper had a three-hit night with two doubles. Schwarber, Bohm, J.T. Realmuto and Bryson Stott also reached at least twice apiece. The Phillies walked nine times.

The starting pitching has been on point so far. Aside from Nola's stumble against the Braves, it has a 1.65 ERA. Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez start the final two games of the series as the 3-4 Phillies look to set a tone against a Nationals team they should clobber but went only 7-6 against last season.

The bullpen is also settling in. Matt Strahm and Jose Alvarado have each followed a shaky first appearance with three straight scoreless outings. Jeff Hoffman, Gregory Soto and Yunior Marte haven't been scored upon. And Seranthony Dominguez worked a quick, 10-pitch, 1-2-3 eighth inning Friday night after allowing runs in his first two appearances against Atlanta.