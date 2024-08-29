Bohm exits Phillies-Braves series opener after awkward swing

Alec Bohm was removed from the Phillies' series opener against the Braves after the second inning with left hand discomfort.

Bohm injured his hand on the second swing of his first and only at-bat against Charlie Morton in the bottom of the first. His hands twisted awkwardly on the follow-through of his swing and he let out a yelp. Manager Rob Thomson and Phillies assistant athletic trainer Christian Bermudez checked on Bohm for a couple of minutes but the third baseman stayed in the game.

Bohm grounded out on the next pitch and went down the tunnel back into the Phillies' clubhouse in apparent pain. He came back out for the top of the second and made the final play of the inning, catching a lineout from Luke Williams, then exited before the start of the third.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

X-rays on Bohm's hand were negative. He was replaced by Edmundo Sosa.

Bohm has appeared in 131 of the Phillies' 133 games, starting 128. He's hit .290 with a major-league-leading 44 doubles, 13 home runs and 89 RBI. While he's struggled with runners in scoring position all homestand, he'd be a difficult loss as the Phillies' top run producer.

More should be known about the injury after Thursday's game.