Harper homers twice, Phillies bounce back against top arm

The Phillies bounced back for a good win Wednesday night in Toronto, scoring seven times off of Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman after three quiet games in a row.

They won 9-4 to snap a three-game skid during which they scored two runs. They leave the first leg of their road trip with a split and are 66-55, two games ahead of the Giants for the top National League wild-card spot and four up on the first team out, the Cubs.

The Phillies fell behind by two runs in the third inning on another night when Aaron Nola just didn't have it. He gave up a homer, walked four and allowed four runs over five innings. Nola has gone four straight starts without a quality start, his longest streak since the end of the 2021 season. He did get the win and is 10-8 with a 4.58 ERA.

They came back with two outs in the fifth inning against Gausman, the AL strikeout leader. Bryce Harper walked to put runners on first and second, Nick Castellanos doubled one in and they both scored when Blue Jays third baseman Santiago Espinal made a low, errant throw to first base on a routine grounder hit by Bryson Stott. It was probably the most important play in the game.

Jake Cave and Harper hit solo homers in the eighth and ninth innings to make the lead more comfortable. Harper hit two for his first multi-homer game since June 3, 2022.

The Phillies went 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position and pounded out seven extra-base hits after totaling only one in their previous two games.

They have Thursday off before starting a three-game series against the Nationals Friday. The first two games are at Nationals Park and Sunday night is in Williamsport for the Little League Classic.

The Phils will go with Michael Lorenzen, Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez in the series, with Taijuan Walker pushed back.