Harper, Realmuto, Bohm set for spring debuts Wednesday

Jul 2, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrates his home run with designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm will make their 2024 spring training debuts for the Phillies on Wednesday in Clearwater.

The game is against the Braves at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

The Phillies have been ramping Harper and Realmuto up slowly. They were among a group of veterans who stayed back in Clearwater Monday and Tuesday when the Phillies played the Red Sox and Twins in Fort Myers.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bohm had been dealing with neck spasms but is now good to go.

The starting pitcher Wednesday will be right-hander Tyler Phillips. He’s a non-roster invitee to spring training who was originally claimed off waivers by the Phillies in July 2021 from the Rangers.

Left-hander Kolby Allard is expected to start Thursday in Dunedin against the Blue Jays. He started the Phils’ first Grapefruit League game and is slated for three innings on Thursday.

The Phillies are gradually building up Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker. There is no injury, manager Rob Thomson said after Tuesday’s game, the team is simply giving three of its starters some more time. The Phillies have designs of making a third consecutive deep playoff run and want to go slow with key guys.

Aaron Nola started the spring home opener Sunday and Cristopher Sanchez breezed through two innings Tuesday against the Twins.