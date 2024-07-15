Phillies select HS outfielder Dante Nori with 1st-round pick

The Phillies went with a high school player in the first round for the fifth straight year, selecting outfielder Dante Nori from Northville HS in Michigan with the 27th overall pick Sunday night.

Per scouting reports, Nori is more hitter than power hitter with a short left-handed swing and a game based around speed and defense.

His team won the state championship this season and he was named Michigan's Mr. Baseball, an honor given to the best senior in the state, after hitting .469.

Here was a piece of MLB.com's scouting report on Nori, who turns 20 on October 4.

"While he's strong and shows average power during batting practice, he focuses on producing line drives rather than launching balls during games. Nori posts top-of-the-scale 60-yard dash times and is a well above-average runner who's aggressive on the bases. A Mississippi State commit, he chases down balls from gap to gap as a no-doubt center fielder and his solid arm strength is another asset. He's physically maxed out and offers no projection, but he has plenty of talent and scouts love his makeup as well."

The Phillies also picked 27th overall a year ago and are ecstatic with how that selection has turned out so far. Aidan Miller has a .377 on-base percentage in 353 plate appearances in the minor leagues and is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the Phillies' No. 2 prospect and the No. 27 prospect in the league. He just participated in the Futures Game on Saturday with Justin Crawford, the Phillies' first-round pick in 2022.

Nori is the fifth consecutive first-rounder the Phillies have drafted out of high school. They took Mick Abel in 2020, Andrew Painter in 2021, Crawford in '22 and Miller in '23.

The Phils select 63rd on Sunday night, which covers the draft's first 74 picks. Rounds 3-10 take place on Monday beginning at 2 p.m. and Rounds 11-20 follow on Tuesday afternoon.