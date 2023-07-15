Rojas immediately shows off defensive skills with phenomenal double play

Johan Rojas built a reputation in the minor leagues as a standout defensive center fielder and it took all of four pitches in his major-league debut for those abilities to show up.

Rojas made maybe the Phillies' defensive play of the year in the first inning to rob Fernando Tatis Jr. of extra bases with a catch against the out-of-town scoreboard in right-center. That would have been enough, but Rojas then fired a perfect strike all the way from a step in front of the warning track to the first base bag, where Drew Ellis dove back to nab Ha Seong-Kim for a phenomenal double play.

WHAT A DEBUT FOR JOHAN ROJAS WOW WOW WOW pic.twitter.com/Kj1zvm6qR9 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 15, 2023

Tatis' drive would have been a home run in 10 of 30 ballparks and carried an expected batting average of .800 — a metric that is based on how hard, far and high a ball is hit.

Rojas was called up Friday as Cristian Pache went on the injured list with right elbow irritation and was all smiles discussing the moment his life changed this week.