Kyle Schwarber breaks MLB record, then exits with elbow injury

Kyle Schwarber started Tuesday night off on a high note, setting the major-league record with his 14th leadoff home run of the season, surpassing the previous mark set by Alfonso Soriano in 2003.

But after walking and scoring in the bottom of the third inning, he didn't come back out for his third plate appearance. Buddy Kennedy pinch-hit.

Schwarber exited with left elbow discomfort and was set for further evaluation. It may have happened on a dive back to first base on a pickoff attempt by Rays right-hander Taj Bradley in the bottom of the third.

The Phillies are more than a little banged up. Alec Bohm (left hand strain), Austin Hays (kidney infection) and Edmundo Sosa (back spasms) are on the injured list. J.T. Realmuto is out until at least the weekend because of fluid buildup in his knee from fouling a ball off it last Friday. Closer Carlos Estevez was struck by a line drive Monday night in the same spot of the knee as Realmuto. Bryce Harper's elbow and wrist have been barking all summer.

This would be a tough time to lose Schwarber. He's been on fire in September and was just named National League Player of the Week. He's hit .452 over his last eight games with three doubles, seven home runs, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored.

Every healthy position player on the Phillies' 40-man roster is in the major leagues at this point. The next man up, if Schwarber is forced to miss time, could be Scott Kingery, who's hit .278 with 23 home runs, 64 RBI and an .830 OPS in 463 plate appearances at Triple A this season.