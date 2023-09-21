Castellanos' 2nd straight huge game leads Phillies past Mets

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 10: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies points to his teammates after he hit a two-run homer against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on August 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Nick Castellanos put the Phillies on his back Thursday night as they returned to Citizens Bank Park for a seven-game homestand, driving in four runs in three different innings of a 5-4 win.

Castellanos hit a two-out, two-run single up the middle in the first inning, a sacrifice fly in the third and his farthest home run since at least 2015 — 454 feet — in the sixth to untie the game.

Castellanos had a huge game Wednesday as well, with two homers and a game-saving outfield assist to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

He’s up to 28 home runs and set a new career high with 103 RBI.

Those voices in his head must be offering good advice.

Castellanos has responded just how a manager would want after moving a player down in the order. He’s hit .340 with six home runs and 18 RBI in those 13 games. He hit sixth on Thursday. After the series finale in Atlanta, Thomson mentioned wanting to keep him in that range because it gives the Phillies another run producer toward the bottom of the order.

“I like him down there because it gives you some more thump at the bottom of the lineup,” Thomson said Wednesday. “And like I said to him when I did it, he’s gonna have plenty of opportunities to drive people in because the guys in front of him — whether it’s J.T. (Realmuto), (Brandon) Marsh, whomever — they’re going to get on base.”

Thursday was the first of seven meetings in the final 10 games of the season between the Phillies and Mets. Buck Showalter’s team is 71-82 and the season has been over for months, but these games won’t be easy. The Mets will want to spoil things as much as they can for a division rival, and they’ve played the Phils tough in recent years.

At 84-69 with nine games left, the Phillies lead the Diamondbacks by three games for the top National League wild-card spot. They also own the tiebreaker, making it a four-game lead with nine to go. If the Phillies go just 4-5, the D-backs would need to go 8-1 to catch them. Arizona finishes the season with road series against the Yankees and White Sox and three at home with the Astros, who could be fighting to win the AL West. The Phils’ magic number to clinch is 5 to make the playoffs and 6 to clinch the first wild card.

Ranger Suarez was an out away from completing seven innings Thursday and allowed four runs. It was his first time giving up more than three since July 26. He has a 3.27 ERA over that span, and the Phillies have won three of his last four starts.

Craig Kimbrel walked a tightrope in a scoreless eighth inning when he allowed two singles and two stolen bases before escaping with a foulout and strikeout. Kimbrel has been as affected as any pitcher in baseball by the pitch timer, leading MLB in violations and average time between pitches, and he’s always had problems controlling the running game. Despite that, he has a 3.18 ERA in 67 appearances. He’s made more than 68 only once in his 14-year career, all the way back in 2011.

Jose Alvarado allowed a one-out double but pitched a scoreless ninth to close out the victory, striking out Pete Alonso representing the go-ahead run.

The Phillies’ non-Castellanos run came on an Alec Bohm homer in the third inning. He’s at 18 with 93 RBI, giving him an outside chance at 20 and 100. The at-bat was even more impressive considered he appeared to ding his knee and was on the ground in pain for a few seconds before going deep.

The four-game series continues Friday night as Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.40) opposes right-hander Tylor Megill (8-8, 4.94).