Phillies injury update: Ranger Suarez, Bryce Harper, Cristian Pache

Ranger Suarez was set to throw a bullpen session Friday at Citizens Bank Park prior to the Phillies' series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Suarez was placed on the injured list on August 19 (retroactive to August 16) with a right hamstring strain. The Phillies have described it as mild.

"He came in yesterday and said he felt great, the best he's felt," manager Rob Thomson said Friday afternoon.

If Suarez comes out of the bullpen session OK, he will participate in pitchers' fielding practice Saturday and could throw another bullpen session Sunday. He is first eligible for activation on September 1 but might not be back that day.

Harper's back

Bryce Harper has been the Phillies' designated hitter in four consecutive games as he deals with a lingering back issue. He left midway through the Phillies' win over the Nationals on August 10 with mid-back spasms and sat out the next day.

He's appeared at first base in just three of 11 games since. He could be back there Saturday night.

"I talked to him (Thursday) and he said he'd just like one more day at DH and then we'll see where we're at," Thomson said. "I think he's feeling OK. More precautionary than anything."

He sure looks OK at the plate. Harper went 12-for-26 (.462) with a double, five homers, nine RBI, nine runs and five walks from August 16-23, his most impactful week of the season.

Pache banged up

Outfielder Cristian Pache had a rehab assignment for his elbow halted last week when he began feeling hip tightness, which led to knee soreness. The Phillies will hold him out this weekend before figuring out when he can resume his rehab assignment.

"There's a little bit of swelling in the knee so we're going to knock that out before sending him to Lehigh," Thomson said.

Pache last appeared in a game with the IronPigs on August 18. He's been out for the Phillies since the weekend prior to the All-Star break.