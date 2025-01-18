Phillies invite Japanese pitcher Koyo Aoyagi to spring training

A few days after finalizing their initial list of spring training invitees, the Phillies added another in Koyo Aoyagi, a 31-year-old Japanese right-hander and three-time NPB All-Star.

A 5-foot-11 sidearmer, Aoyagi owns a 3.08 career ERA in Japan and was a member of his country's 2020 Olympic gold medal team, though 2024 was regarded as a down year.

Aoyagi was posted by his team on Dec. 4 and MLB clubs had until Friday to sign him. To this point, the Phillies have never signed a player directly out of Japan. Friday also saw the much higher-profile signing of pitcher Roki Sasaki with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Phillies will bring Aoyagi to Clearwater, where he'll battle for potentially the only open spot on their pitching staff. Barring injury, the Phillies' five-man rotation is set with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez and Jesus Luzardo. The eight-man bullpen appears to have seven locks in Jordan Romano, Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering, Jose Alvarado, Jose Ruiz, Tanner Banks and Joe Ross.

The Phillies also acquired minor-league outfielder Dylan Campbell from the Dodgers in exchange for international bonus pool money, according to ESPN.

The 22-year-old right-handed hitter was the Dodgers' fourth-round pick in 2023 out of the University of Texas. He hit .251/.331/.372 last season at High-A with 10 homers and 42 stolen bases.