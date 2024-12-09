Phillies find late-inning bullpen help with former Jays closer Romano

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 13: Jordan Romano #68 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

DALLAS — The Phillies have agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent reliever Jordan Romano, filling a late-inning bullpen hole with a right-hander who saved 95 games for the Toronto Blue Jays from 2021-23.

The Phillies' top offseason needs are outfield and bullpen help. They lost Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez to free agency and needed more to supplement relievers Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering.

Romano posted a 2.37 ERA from 2021-23 as Toronto's closer. In the four seasons leading up to 2024, his opponents hit just .172.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

He missed ample time last season, not pitching after May 29 because of issues with his right elbow. He spent time on the injured list twice, received multiple cortisone shots and underwent arthroscopic surgery for an elbow impingement in early July.

The Phillies are betting on him bouncing back. The Blue Jays non-tendered Romano on November 22 rather than go through the arbitration process, where he was likely to earn between $7.5 million and $8 million.

More coming …