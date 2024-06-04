Gutsy late performances from 5 different Phillies lead to walk-off win

For a game that featured only three runs, the Phillies had a number of players piece together gutsy performances to enable Tuesday's 2-1, walk-off win, one of their best of the season.

Alec Bohm snapped out of a two-week slump at the perfect time, J.T. Realmuto displayed the toughness he's become known for, Matt Strahm and Seranthony Dominguez dug deep to wiggle out of jams in the ninth and 10th innings and Nick Castellanos delivered the walk-off hit as the Phillies made another late comeback to win a series against the NL Central's top team.

"We're just rolling," Castellanos said. "We've been so good in every aspect of the game. Every player has come in and done their job and more."

Bohm had been 0-for-3 on the night with a .152 batting average over his last 12 games when he stepped to the plate against Brewers reliever Elvis Peguero to begin the bottom of the eighth. He's been jammed quite a bit lately but kept his hands in for this high-and-inside, 96 mph sinker, launching it just above the angled wall in left-center field for a game-tying homer.

Pinch-runner Whit Merrifield scored the winning run when Castellanos doubled on the first pitch of the 10th inning from right-handed reliever Joel Payamps.

"The other team knows that they're in for a fight for all 27 outs," Castellanos said. "We've won games in all fashions and we've won games where we've won by a lot. I can't really remember off the top of my head how many losses we've had where we haven't been in it. That's a credit to everybody in the clubhouse."

The first two Brewers reached against Strahm in the top of the ninth of a tie game but he retired Willy Adames on a flyout, struck out Rhys Hoskins looking and popped up Gary Sanchez to end the threat.

Strahm has been outstanding for the Phillies this season, maybe their most unsung hero, racking up 25 straight appearances without an earned run.

Dominguez hasn't been nearly as consistent but Tuesday was his seventh straight scoreless appearance. He had runners on first and third with one out but worked out of it with a groundout and popup.

"It just gives us more length in our bullpen, more guys to go to," manager Rob Thomson said of Dominguez' recent success. "You can almost plan on pitching three guys one day and three guys the next day and get the same result. They're all that good when they're on. Hopefully he keeps it going, but he's throwing strikes now, the slider's had bite and depth. He's getting better."

While the crowd of 40,632 was treated to an exciting finish, it came at a bit of a cost for Realmuto. He took a pitch off the groin in the top of the ninth and remained on the ground in pain for about five minutes. The next inning, he hung onto the ball on a rare collision at home plate when Bryson Stott fired home with the infield in to nab the potential go-ahead run.

"He's tough, man. He's the backbone of our team," Castellanos said. "He's a big reason I was put in that position to walk it off like that.

"Being a catcher and having the responsibility of handling a pitching staff and being able to manage different personalities in the thickest moments of games, that kind of gives you larger responsibility than the rest of us off rip. Plus how he's able to swing the bat, plus how he's able to run the bases, plus he's played as much as he has, at least since I've been in a Phillies uniform. Like I said, backbone of our team."

Realmuto said after the game that he felt fine

"(Head athletic trainer Paul Buchheit) was telling me to breathe, breathe, breathe," Realmuto said. "I kept saying I'm trying. I was in a lot of pain there but after a little while, it went away.

"A little sore, a little banged up but nothing an ice tub won't fix."

The Phillies and Brewers are the two highest-scoring teams in MLB this season but pitching has dominated the early part of the week. The Phils have won 3-1 and 2-1 as they look for their eighth sweep.

They've already claimed the series, they're 43-19 overall and 18-6 against teams that either have a winning record or would if not for their losses to the Phillies.

"Obviously, we're a very talented group," Castellanos said, "but our camaraderie, the way we fight and pull for each other and show up every day to win can't be overlooked."