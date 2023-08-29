Phillies could have Ranger Suarez back by the weekend

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 01: Ranger Suarez #55 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot park on August 01, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Phillies could have Ranger Suarez back as early as Sunday in Milwaukee for their series finale against the Brewers.

The lefty threw live batting practice Monday at Citizens Bank Park and is scheduled for another bullpen session Friday. If all goes well, he could be back close to the first date he's eligible for activation.

Suarez was placed on the 15-day injured list on August 19 (retroactive to August 16) with a mild right hamstring strain. The Phillies were able to make do without him the last two weeks because the deadline acquisition of Michael Lorenzen gave them six starters. Cristopher Sanchez continues to pitch extremely well, ranking in the Top 3 in all of baseball in walk rate and WHIP since being recalled from Triple A on June 17.

Suarez is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA in 17 starts this season. His season debut was delayed until May 13 because of an elbow/forearm injury suffered in spring training. He had a 7.13 ERA in his first four starts, then dazzled in June with a 1.08 ERA. July was a struggle (his opponents hit .319) but Suarez bounced back with three straight solid starts to begin August before suffering the hamstring injury in Toronto.

It is unclear how a potential Phillies playoff rotation will look and plenty of time between now and then to decide. Lorenzen has experience relieving and is past his career-high in innings, so that could end up being his role in October.

Sanchez will start Wednesday afternoon's series finale against the Angels. The Phillies are off Thursday, then will start Zack Wheeler Friday and Aaron Nola Saturday in Milwaukee. If Suarez returns Sunday, Taijuan Walker would be pushed back to Monday in San Diego.