Walker to rejoin Phillies' rotation vs. Marlins; Lazar rewarded with call-up

PHOENIX — After missing just over seven weeks with right index finger inflammation, Taijuan Walker will rejoin the Phillies' rotation Tuesday against the Marlins to begin a six-game homestand.

Walker made two rehab starts with Double A Reading, throwing 41 pitches over 2⅔ innings on July 31 and 60 pitches over five innings on Wednesday. He will likely be limited to 75 or so in his first start back with the Phils.

Walker's velocity was up to 93 mph in the first rehab start and was 90-92 this week. Manager Rob Thomson said he's heard good reports about the splitter.

"Threw strikes, a lot of soft contact, he's in a pretty good place right now," Thomson said.

With Walker due back Tuesday, the Phillies optioned left-hander Kolby Allard to Triple A. Allard acquitted himself well in two starts and one relief appearance, allowing five runs over 13 innings with only two walks. He pounded the zone against an over-aggressive Arizona lineup Thursday night, limiting the D-backs to just a solo homer in his five innings.

"With Allard, he's pitched great and we want to keep him stretched out," Thomson said. "Great poise. He throws strikes, he's not afraid of contact. His strike-throwing ability, his command is really good. He's shown us something during this time."

Max Lazar, a 25-year-old right-handed reliever, took Allard's place on the active roster.

Lazar has a fastball in the 94-95 mph range and a curveball that has been his money pitch this season.

He had been on a roll in the upper minors with a 1.79 ERA, 13 saves and 53 strikeouts in 40⅓ innings. This is his first year in the Phillies' organization after seven in the Brewers' farm system.

"I signed out of high school and I don't think I was really ready for pro ball right away, physically and mentally," he said Friday. "Covid, missed the whole season and then dealt with injuries. I think I matured through that and my game sharpened."

Lazar's girlfriend and some of his family are in town in hopes of seeing his MLB debut this weekend at Chase Field. He might not be up long as he sticks out as the likeliest roster casualty when Walker comes off the IL on Tuesday.

"Starting with low leverage, try to get him a clean inning, especially his first one, let him get his feet on the ground," Thomson said.

"He's excited to be here. Not a very talkative guy, he's very quiet. But he's talented. Everybody in the world that's played in this game in their first game is nervous. That'll go away eventually."

Suarez update

Ranger Suarez (lower back spasms) threw 36 pitches in a bullpen session Thursday in Arizona, simulating ending one inning and coming out for another. He will throw again on Sunday then lines up to pitch live batting practice at home on Tuesday.

Suarez will not be back for next week's homestand, and Thomson has expressed wanting to see him make a rehab start to ensure he can field his position without issue.