Thomson says Hoskins is ‘making a lot of progress' as playoffs approach

Might Rhys Hoskins be part of the Phillies’ postseason picture?

With a second consecutive playoff berth officially secure, Phillies manager Rob Thomson spoke with 94 WIP’s Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on Wednesday morning.

Hoskins’ status was among the topics he discussed.

“This guy’s making a lot of progress,” Thomson said. “Now, he’s got to go through a lot more testing with the training staff and with the doctors. But he’s now hitting on the field; he’s taking 75, 80, 85 swings a day. He ran the bases the other day. He’s really making a lot of progress.

“It’s really remarkable to think that we do have a chance to have him back, maybe by the World Series. It’s not out of the question. It would still be ahead of schedule, I would say, but I don’t think it’s out of the question.”

Thomson later added that Hoskins wouldn’t be able to play first base.

He said Hoskins would “be a DH or a pinch hitter coming off our bench, just because the stability in the knee I don’t think will be up to where he could be out on the field for nine innings playing defense.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported Wednesday that Hoskins “could be ready to go in a few weeks.”

Hoskins has been out since suffering a torn left ACL during a spring training game in late March.

Bryce Harper returned from Tommy John surgery in early May and initially played exclusively as a DH. He made his first career start at first base on July 21 and has been there 16 times this month.

After playing their final five games of the regular season, the Phillies will host Game 1 of the NL wild-card series next Tuesday, Oct. 3.