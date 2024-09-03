Phillies top prospect earns another promotion

A huge game earned the Phillies’ top prospect in the system one more step up before the 2024 season closes out.

Shortstop Aidan Miller was promoted today to Double-A Reading, his third level of play this year. The 2023 27th overall pick began 2024 in A-ball with Clearwater. He was promoted to High-A Jersey Shore in early June.

Aidan Miller is on a tear 🔥



Over his 9-game hitting streak, Miller is slashing .469/.564/.938 (1.502 OPS) with 8 XBH including 3 home runs pic.twitter.com/ZjPj6tl055 — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) August 24, 2024

The 20-year-old struggled with the promotion at first, slashing just .167/.286/.273 in his first 18 games with the BlueClaws, with 19 strikeouts and just 11 hits. In the 40 games since, he has figured things out in a big way. He hit .296 with 31 runs scored, 20 extra-base hits, and an OPS of .897.

He closed out his run in Lakewood with a career-high 5-for-5 effort, finishing a triple short of the cycle.

Career-high 5-hit night for Aidan Miller 👏 pic.twitter.com/JWavyl5Fkm — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) September 2, 2024

Miller is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Phillies’ organization and 28th among all prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

The bad news is that Reading has just six games remaining. The good news is that fans will get a chance to see Miller all week, as all six games are at home, beginning tonight against Erie.