Start times announced for 2024 Phillies games

Start times for all 2024 spring training and regular-season games were announced by MLB on Wednesday afternoon and here were some takeaways from a Phillies perspective:

• The Phillies' season opener, which is also their home opener, starts at 3:05 p.m. on March 28 against the Braves.

• Only three home games all season are currently scheduled to begin after 6:40 p.m. These are June 1 against the Cardinals (7:15), July 10 against the Dodgers (7:05) and August 31 against the Braves (7:15).

• The most common start time for a Phillies regular-season home game is 6:40, occurring 19 times. There are about a dozen combined 6:05s and 6:20s. Between the earlier start times and the pitch clock, a lot of these home games are going to be over by 9-9:15 p.m.

• The Phillies' two-game London Series with the Mets is June 8-9. The game on Saturday, June 8 is at 1:10 p.m. ET. Sunday, June 9 is 10:10 a.m. ET. The Phillies are off June 6, 7 and 10 to account for the travel.

• The Phils will feel the brunt of those off-days late in the season when they play 35 games in 37 days from August 20 through September 25.

• In spring training, every Phillies home game begins at 1:05 p.m. except the final one on March 25, which starts at 12:05. The Phils will play three night games in spring training, all on the road against the Astros, Tigers and Orioles.

• The Phillies’ spring breakout game, pitting their top prospects against the Tigers’, takes place March 16 at 1:05 in Lakeland.

Stay tuned for the Phillies' 2024 broadcast schedule, which will be announced at a later date.