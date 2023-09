John Clark was live inside the Phillies locker room during their celebration after clinching their second straight postseason berth.



00:00 - Phillies Clinch

01:17 - Nick Castellanos

03:51 - Zack Wheeler

06:05 - Alec Bohm

08:47 - Taijuan Walker

10:28 - Bryce Harper

13:18 - Matt Strahm

15:21 - Bryson Stott

18:01 - Michael Lorenzen

