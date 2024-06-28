Schwarber exits, Harper sustains injury on final play in loss to Marlins

Kyle Schwarber, making just his third start of the year in left field Thursday night, was replaced by Brandon Marsh in the top of the ninth inning with what was announced as left groin tightness.

Normally the team's designated hitter, Schwarber came into play against the Marlins hitting .323 with a .455 on base percentage since June 9.

First baseman Bryce Harper came off the field limping noticeably after grounding out to end the 7-4 loss to the Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Harper was hitting .384 coming into the game.

No further information was immediately available.