With the $25 price of parking at Philadelphia Phillies games, you could be looking for a cheaper way to get to and from the postseason games.

Add in the Philadelphia Flyers home opener and an international soccer friendly to the Tuesday night sports complex mix and you could just be wondering how to avoid parking your car anywhere near the South Philadelphia sports complex.

Luckily, SEPTA has your covered. The transit agency has teamed up with a beer giant to offer free subway rides to and from Game 2 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park as well as the Flyers home opener at Wells Fargo Center and the soccer friendly between Germany and Mexico at Lincoln Financial Field.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On Monday, there were no free rides for Phillies fans on SEPTA, but on Tuesday with the two other big events at the sports complex rides to and from South Philly will be free.

How do I get a free ride home from a Phillies playoff game, Flyers home opener?

SEPTA said it teamed up with Budweiser and Bud Light as part of Anheuser-Busch's safe rides programs to get fans of the Phillies, international soccer and the Philadelphia Flyers to and from the sports complex Tuesday night.

Starting at 5 p.m. through the last train of the of the night, SEPTA riders can travel to and from NRG Station at the sports complex for free, SEPTA said.

Here is the sports complex schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023:

Philadelphia Flyers (home opener) vs. Vancouver Canucks at Wells Fargo Center at 6 p.m.

at Wells Fargo Center at 6 p.m. Mexico vs. Germany Men’s National Team Soccer Friendly at Lincoln Financial Field at 8 p.m.

at Lincoln Financial Field at 8 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, Game 2 NLCS at Citizens Bank Park at 8:07 p.m.

"With a thrilling lineup of sports events happening this Tuesday in South Philadelphia, the Sports Complex venues are issuing guidance for fan arrival and parking," SEPTA said. "Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early or take public transportation to all games, as well as allow for extra travel time."

The Flyers home opener should end with plenty of time to spare, but the soccer match and Phillies game could stretch late into the night.

Ahead of a giant night at the South Philadelphia sports complex, NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal takes the Wells Fargo Center Ice to score a goal. The Flyers opener along with Phillies' NLCS Game 2 and an international soccer match between Mexico and Germany is bringing so many people to the complex. Luckily the PPA and SEPTA have freebies.

Basically, fans entering at NRG Station should be able to walk in without paying and hop onto a northbound train. You won't need to produce a ticket from any of the games.

"Fans are encouraged to go directly to NRG Station after the games to ensure they get their train home," SEPTA said.

SEPTA didn't reveal how much Anheuser-Busch is forking over as part of the free rides program.

Not sure how to use the subway to get to a Phillies, Flyers of soccer game?

The Phillies have a handy guide on the team's website laying out how to take the Broad Street Line to the game.

SEPTA has laid out how to access the Market-Frankford Line and city trolleys for free in Center City from the Broad Street Line.

Not familiar with the subway?

"SEPTA operates Sports Express service on the Broad Street Line, making stops at these stations: Fern Rock Transportation Center, Olney Transportation Center, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall, Walnut-Locust, and NRG Station," SEPTA said.

"If games run late, fans will find Local and Express Broad Street Line trains waiting for them at NRG Station."

Don't want to deal with parking at the sports complex? You could park for free downtown

Here is what SEPTA suggests people do to get to the stadium complex without having to drive -- park in Center City and hop on the Broad Street Line:

"The Philadelphia Parking Authority will be providing free on-street kiosk parking and offering a flat $5 discount rate for some of their garages:

Free citywide kiosk parking beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday through 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday through 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Free parking at all PPA regional rail parking lots along SEPTA's transit lines beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Flat $5 rate (24 hour period) after 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the following Center City garages (to receive the discounted rate, customers must bring their parking ticket and pay at the PPA Management Office in each garage): AutoPark at Independence Mall (5 th & Market Streets) AutoPark at the Fashion District (10 th & Filbert Streets) AutoPark at Old City (2 nd & Sansom Streets) Parkade on 8 th (801 Filbert Street)



Several parking companies will also be offering discounts at lots and garages in Center City for fans to park in those designated lots and take public transportation to the Complex.

SP+ is offering $10 discounted rates on Tuesday starting at 2 p.m. up to 12 hours. Those locations are listed below:

Broad and Vine Garage

8th and Market Lot

733 Chestnut Street Garage

LAZ Parking is offering $10 discounted rates on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. at the below locations:

Wanamaker Garage (1301 Chestnut Street)

Constitution Health Plaza Garage (1930 S. Broad Street)"

No tickets to the games?

Not heading to the games? We got you covered. You can watch pre and postgame Flyers coverage as well as watch the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Later in the night, you can catch Phillies Postgame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.