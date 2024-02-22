Watch: Brandon Marsh's hysterical reaction to Larry Bowa landing first hole-in-one

You never know what you're going to get when Larry Bowa is around — but it's always going to be epic.

The Phillies spent Wednesday at their annual spring training golf tournament. It's an event the whole club looks forward to and players shared their excitement with a bit of trash talking the day prior.

The Phillies are hitting the links to play some golf, so who's the best player on the team?

Who would've thought they'd witness a first from the 1980 World Series Champion? Not even Bowa himself could believe it.

"It was par 3 and I had some good golfers with me," Bowa said. "I had Trea Turner, I had [Bryson] Stott, I had Packo [Figueroa] the first base coach and I was getting lessons all day."

"I hit a 7 iron, I knew it was on. So I said, 'Okay, I got one in the middle.' And then it just so happened everyone was backed up and they were all watching the hole. Then I see [Brandon] Marsh going, 'It's good!'"

The celebratory moments following the hole-in-one were shared across the Phillies' social media pages. It included a baffled Bowa and hysterical commentary from Marsh, who was mic'd up at the time.

Legendary Larry with the Hole in One at yesterday's golf tournament 😱 pic.twitter.com/vPSlpcoV3A — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 22, 2024

"It was my first one and and probably my last," Bowa said about the hole-in-one.

"I don't play a lot but when I get an opportunity, I play. I'm OK, I'm not that good a golfer but it's fun and the outing was fun. John Middleton puts on that thing and we had a blast.

"We got a good, close-knit team and I really believe that this is the year for the Phils. I really believe that."

