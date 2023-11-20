Aaron Nola is staying in Philadelphia.

The starting pitcher, who has been a Phillie for his entire career to date, will likely stay in the same uniform until he retires after signing a 7-year, $172 million contract with the club over the weekend.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nola will be joined by Phillies' president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and general manager Sam Fuld to discuss the new contract. You can watch that live stream at the top of this page, on our NBC Sports Philadelphia social media channels, or on the NBC Philadelphia News streaming channel.

One of the three most appealing and accomplished arms on the free-agent market, Nola drew plenty of attention and was believed to have at least a handful of big-market, contending teams pursuing him.

It was a given that his contract would reach or surpass $150 million because that's the price of top-end pitching. The richest pitching contract last offseason went to Carlos Rodon — six years, $162 million — and Nola has a much more substantial track record at the same age (30).