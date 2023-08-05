Trending
‘Saturday Fight Night': MLB fans react to Tim Anderson-Jose Ramirez brawl

See how social media reacted to the scenes produced by the Tim Anderson-Jose Ramirez fracas

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fans at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio were treated to two different sporting events on Saturday.

Major League Baseball action and...boxing?

During the second game of a three-game series between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians, Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez sparked a multi-round brawl that caught the attention of a plethora of fans.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Guardians third baseman Ramirez hit a double to drive in Cleveland's first run. As Ramirez slid, he appeared to exchange words with the White Sox shortstop before getting up and pointing at his face.

Anderson removed his gloves and got into a fighting stance with his fists, lobbing a few punches before Ramirez's right hand knocked him to the ground.

Chicago White Sox' Tim Anderson and Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez throw punches, clear the benches after a rough tag at second base

The benches then cleared, sparking a second round of scuffling between the two sides that required several personnel to be restrained.

Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians' benches flare up a second time after the fight between Tim Anderson and José Ramírez dies down

On the night of WWE's "SummerSlam" and Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in the ring, here's how MLB fans reacted to the fight on "X" -- formerly known as Twitter:

The two sides will meet again on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. ET.

