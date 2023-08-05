‘Saturday Fight Night': MLB fans react to Tim Anderson-Jose Ramirez brawl

Fans at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio were treated to two different sporting events on Saturday.
Major League Baseball action and...boxing?
During the second game of a three-game series between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians, Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez sparked a multi-round brawl that caught the attention of a plethora of fans.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Guardians third baseman Ramirez hit a double to drive in Cleveland's first run. As Ramirez slid, he appeared to exchange words with the White Sox shortstop before getting up and pointing at his face.
Anderson removed his gloves and got into a fighting stance with his fists, lobbing a few punches before Ramirez's right hand knocked him to the ground.
The benches then cleared, sparking a second round of scuffling between the two sides that required several personnel to be restrained.
On the night of WWE's "SummerSlam" and Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in the ring, here's how MLB fans reacted to the fight on "X" -- formerly known as Twitter:
The two sides will meet again on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. ET.