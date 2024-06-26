Who will pick Bronny James? 3 potential landing spots ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

A college basketball player that averaged 4.8 points per game during his freshman year usually doesn't garner much attention in the NBA draft.

But when that player is the son of the most famous basketball player on Earth, exceptions are made.

LeBron James' oldest son, Bronny, entered the 2024 NBA Draft and will expect to hear his name called sometime during Wednesday's first round or Thursday's second round. The 6-foot-2 point guard played 25 games with the USC Trojans in 2023-24 after suffering a cardiac arrest last summer.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Despite lackluster production in his lone collegiate season, Bronny James kept his name in the 2024 draft with agent Rich Paul insisting his client will require a standard NBA contract and not a two-way deal.

Looming over Bronny James' status is the implications for his father. LeBron James is widely expected to opt out of his 2024-25 player option with the Los Angeles Lakers and rejoin the team in free agency, but his previous comments about his wishes to someday play with his son in the NBA could entice some teams to draft his son with hopes of turning the Jameses into a package deal.

So, which team could select Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft? Kaz Famuyide of Fanatics Sportsbook broke down three possibilities:

Los Angeles Lakers

2024 NBA Draft picks: No. 17, No. 55 (via Clippers)

Bronny James wouldn't even need to move out of his Brentwood home if the Lakers selected him. Instead, he would get to keep living with his father turned teammate.

The Lakers are the most glaring and entertaining fit for Bronny James. However, there are questions about the Lakers' path to drafting him.

No. 17 is viewed as far too early to use on Bronny James -- even in a draft filled with question marks -- but he also may not make it to No. 55.

Selecting Bronny James would set LeBron James up to finish his career as a Laker. However, the Lakers have to consider if taking the point guard at No. 17 or using additional draft capital to move up from No. 55 is in the best interest of new head coach JJ Redick, All-Star big man Anthony Davis and the rest of the organization.

Bronny James, son of NBA all-time leading scorer LeBeron James, is expected to be a second round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Phoenix Suns

2024 NBA Draft picks: No. 22

The first year of the Phoenix Suns' big three did not go according to plan.

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal formed one of the NBA's most expensive trios last offseason, but they ultimately did not win a playoff game and were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.

Given the team's financial situation, the draft could become a vital part of Phoenix's team-building. The franchise could take a swing on Bronny James hoping he pans out as a productive bench guard -- and potentially have his father follow him to the desert.

"The Suns are in cap hell," Famuyide said, alluding to the Suns' stars all being under contract through the next two seasons.

"Maybe they take a chance on a second-round pick like Bronny James and hope that LeBron says, 'You know what? I'm going to leave the Lakers, play with these star players and take less money to try and get another championship opportunity.' That's possible."

Cleveland Cavaliers

2024 NBA Draft picks: No. 20

The Cleveland Cavaliers face more imminent uncertainty with their top player.

Donovan Mitchell has a 2025-26 player option and could hit free agency next summer, putting the Cavaliers in a position to extend or trade him this offseason or run the risk of losing him for nothing a year from now. While Bronny James could be a backup guard behind Mitchell in Cleveland, Famuyide thinks LeBron James returning to Cleveland once again would entice Mitchell to stay put.

"I think you can tell a guy like [Mitchell] would want to stay in Cleveland if the King was coming back to make Ohio a championship contender once again," Famuyide said.

When it comes to basketball fit, teams could be inclined to see if Bronny James falls to them in the second round. However, even if it's a slim chance, the possibility of landing LeBron James in a package deal could lure an organization to swing for the fences on his son earlier than expected.

"You gotta admit, the enticement of possibly prying LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers might be too much for a few NBA teams to pass up," Famuyide said.