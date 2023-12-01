Here are the NBA Christmas games this year

The most wonderful time of the year is returning to the NBA in December.

There are five NBA games slated to hit Christmas Day around the country, making for a joyous and competitive holiday season ahead. On top of the Christmas games, basketball fans will be able to tune in to the NBA In-Season Tournament as the knockout rounds take full force over the next few weeks.

Last season, we saw intense showdowns on Dec. 25, including the Nuggets taking down the Suns 128-125 in overtime while the 76ers battled past the Knicks 119-112 for a not-so-merry "Knicksmas' at the Garden.

Whether you are planning to grab some game tickets or catch the action from the comfort of your home, here are the five NBA games being played on 2023 Christmas Day:

What are the NBA Christmas games this year?

The Christmas Day (Dec. 25) schedule is as follows:

How much are tickets to attend the NBA Christmas games this year?

Tickets for the Knicks-Bucks game at the Garden will cost a pretty penny. The lowest price for a ticket will be $292 in section 400. The best seats in the house can cost upward of $1,200.

You can attend the Nuggets-Warriors showdown at Ball Arena for $130 with seats in the 300s. As you get closer to the action, tickets will substantially go up with courtside seats costing over $9,600.

Another not-so-cheap game on Christmas Day will be the Lakers-Celtics at Crypto.com Arena. A ticket in the 300s will cost you about $250 while the best seats in the house are going for $9,000 and over.

One of the more affordable Christmas Day games will be down in South Beach, featuring the Heat and the 76ers. The cheapest ticket in Kaseya Center will cost $100, however, in a standing and obstructed zone. Tickets in the 400 section are going for $130 while the best seats in the arena are going for $1,515 and over.

The most affordable game on a joyous day will be held at Footprint Center in Phoenix to catch the Suns vs. Mavericks. Seats in the 200s section will cost approximately $99, but as we've seen with the other games, tickets can go upwards of $4,400 closer to the action.

*All ticket prices are based on Ticketmaster.com