NBA contract extensions tracker: Who has signed, who can sign and when is the deadline?

Basketball season is here, but there's still some business to take care of before the regular season begins.

It's extension time for dozens of NBA veterans. That includes players who are well-seasoned and looking for their third or fourth contracts, plus players who are nearing the end of their rookie deals.

The extension window is open, with the Spurs' Devin Vassell and Celtics' Payton Pritchard serving as the most recent examples of players earning new deals.

Here's a breakdown of the players who are extension-eligible before the 2023-24 campaign:

When is the NBA rookie contract extension deadline in 2023?

If a player was selected in the first round of the 2020 draft, they can sign a contract extension with their current team until the day before the start of the regular season -- Oct. 23, 2023. That is the last official day of the offseason.

When is the NBA veteran contract extension deadline in 2023?

Depending on the contract, veterans have different deadlines for when they can sign extensions. Many players have to sign before the beginning of the regular season or wait until next summer, but some are able to extend during the season.

What NBA players are extension-eligible before the 2023-24 season?

Players selected in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft who are entering the fourth year of their rookie scale contracts are extension eligible. If they don't sign by the deadline, they will become restricted free agents next summer. Here are the players who can sign extensions as they wrap up their rookie deals (listed alphabetically):

Precious Achiuwa, Raptors

Cole Anthony, Magic

Deni Avdija, Wizards

Saddiq Bey, Hawks

Malachi Flynn, Raptors

Josh Green, Mavericks

Killian Hayes, Pistons

Kira Lewis, Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey, Sixers

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers

Zeke Nnaji, Nuggets

Chuma Okeke, Magic

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks

Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers

Aleksej Pokusevski, Thunder

Immanuel Quickley, Knicks

Obi Toppin, Pacers

Patrick Williams, Bulls

James Wiseman, Pistons

Four first-rounders from 2020 are not extension-eligible because they had their team options declined or were waived during their rookie deal: Udoka Azubuike, Leandro Bolmaro, R.J. Hampton and Jalen Smith.

Here are the NBA veterans who are eligible to be extended, with varying deadlines for each player:

Hawks: Clint Capela

Celtics: Jayson Tatum, Derrick White

Nets: Ben Simmons, Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O'Neale

Hornets: Gordon Hayward, JT Thor

Bulls: Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes

Nuggets: Jamal Murray

Pistons: Joe Harris, Alec Burks, Monte Morris, Isaiah Livers

Warriors: Klay Thompson, Chris Paul

Pacers: Daniel Theis, T.J. McConnell, Buddy Hield

Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr., Marcus Morris Sr., Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Paul George

Grizzlies: Luke Kennard, Xavier Tillman

Heat: Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Timberwolves: Mike Conley, Jordan McLaughlin, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

Pelicans: Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall, C.J. McCollum

Knicks: Miles McBridge, Evan Fournier

Thunder: Davis Bertans, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Magic: Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz

Sixers: De'Anthony Melton, Furkan Korkmaz, Tobias Harris

Suns: Grayson Allen

Trail Blazers: Malcolm Brogdon

Kings: De'Aaron Fox

Spurs: Doug McDermott, Devonte' Graham, Cedi Osman, Zach Collins, Khem Birch

Raptors: Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Talen Horton-Tucker

What NBA players signed contract extensions this offseason?

A number of players have already signed extensions this offseason, including veterans and players finishing up their rookie contracts. Here's the full list (listed by total contract value, projected values listed for maximum extensions):

Veteran contract extensions

Jaylen Brown, Celtics: Five-year, projected $303 million (starts in 2024-25)

Anthony Davis, Lakers: Three-year, projected $186 million (starts in 2025-26)

Domantas Sabonis, Kings: Four-year, $175 million (starts in 2024-25)

Dejounte Murray, Hawks: Four years, $111 million (starts in 2024-25)

Josh Hart, Knicks: Four years, $81 million (starts in 2024-25, includes fourth-year team option)

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics: Two years, $60 million (starts in 2024-25)

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers: Four years, $48 million (starts in 2024-25, includes fourth-year player option)

Jordan Clarkson, Jazz: Two years, $28 million (starts in 2024-25)

Rookie scale contract extensions