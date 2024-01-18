NBA fans can't believe this mind-blowing LeBron James stat

LeBron James has been wowing NBA fans over the course of his legendary 21-year career, and the league's all-time scoring leader left viewers in awe once again on Wednesday night.

But not just because of his performance on the court.

During the Los Angeles Lakers' nationally televised game against the Dallas Mavericks, the ESPN on ABC broadcast unearthed a mind-blowing stat. Per the broadcast, James has played against 35% of all players in NBA history.

INSANE.



LeBron has played against 35% of all players in NBA history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Xr6Qz7IExz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 18, 2024

Now that's a stat.

It's unclear whether that 35% figure is a record mark, but the NBA world was floored by it regardless:

How is this real?? Can this be real?? https://t.co/jPiOQkW0mC — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) January 18, 2024

This is the most insane sports stat of all time https://t.co/mAHtEIG9ed — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 18, 2024

This is wild https://t.co/XYEYA9E9Dd — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 18, 2024

This sounds impossible… what a ridiculously cool and interesting thing. https://t.co/vSWgrLRnLV — Chase Teichmann (@Chase_Teichmann) January 18, 2024

This is the craziest Lebron stat I have ever seen https://t.co/YzCbeY1geB — eric 👑🏴‍☠️ (@firefisteric) January 18, 2024

James, who ranks eighth all time in games played, has continued to fend off Father Time at age 39. He flirted with a triple-double (25 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) on Wednesday while leading the Lakers past the Mavs 127-110 at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

James entered the night averaging 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists over 37 games this season.

