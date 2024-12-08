Embiid returns to Sixers' lineup in Chicago after 7-game absence 

Joel Embiid made a Sunday afternoon return to the Sixers’ lineup.

After initially listing Embiid as questionable, the Sixers announced about 30 minutes before tip-off that Embiid was in for their meeting with the Bulls at the United Center.

The team also started Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Paul George and Guerschon Yabusele.

Embiid has dealt with left knee trouble throughout the first quarter of this season. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said Friday that the swelling in Embiid’s knee was down and the seven-time All-Star was ramping up in his on-court workouts.

Nurse told reporters pregame in Chicago that Embiid will have a minutes restriction.

Embiid last played on Nov. 20 against the Grizzlies and posted 35 points and 11 rebounds that night in his fourth appearance of the season. Before Sunday, that’s the only time the Sixers’ three stars had played together. George injured his left knee in the third quarter that night and Embiid, Maxey and George ultimately shared the floor for a mere six minutes.

Going into Sunday’s game, the Sixers were 0-4 this year with Embiid available and 6-11 without him. The team fared well in its latest Embiid-less stretch, winning four of seven games and also dropping close contests to the Rockets and Magic.

Sixers rookie center Adem Bona (left knee contusion) and Bulls forward Patrick Williams (left foot injury management) were the only two players out with injuries in Chicago.

After facing the Bulls, the Sixers won't play again until Friday night vs. the Pacers.