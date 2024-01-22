Joel Embiid reaches 70-point mark in magnificent performance vs. Spurs

Joel Embiid torched everything the Spurs threw at him Monday night.

The Sixers' reigning MVP center tied his previous career high of 59 points with a tough three-pointer late in the third quarter. He wasn't close to done.

In the fourth, Embiid powered past the 60-point milestone and did steady damage. He looked especially impossible to guard Monday, shooting 24 for 41 from the field and 21 for 23 at the foul line in a Sixers-record performance that ended at 70 points.

The fans at Wells Fargo Center were fully fixated on the reigning MVP as he neared historic numbers. They even booed Danuel House Jr. when he missed a corner three in the fourth instead of dishing to a do-it-all 7-footer on track for a third consecutive scoring title.

“I don’t care nothing about that, man,” House said. “We won the game, the team’s happy, Jo did something magical tonight. I’m going home happy as hell, so that’s all that really matters. I really don’t give a care, to be honest with you, for the fans. I play for my brothers.”

Embiid, who scored 24 first-quarter points and easily posted at least 30 for a 21st straight game, couldn't believe that his 70-point, 18-rebound, five-assist night exceeded Wilt Chamberlain.

