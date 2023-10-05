Joel Embiid chooses Team USA for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid has landed on the United States as the nation he’ll represent in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Embiid told Team USA executive director Grant Hill his decision Thursday morning “just days after the two quietly met for close to an hour” in Fort Collins, Colorado, where the Sixers are running through training camp under head coach Nick Nurse this week.

The Sixers officially confirmed the news.

At the Sixers’ media day Monday, Embiid indicated he’d choose soon between the United States, France and Cameroon. The French team set an Oct. 10 deadline for Embiid.

"I have three options,” Embiid said. “My goal is to play in the Olympics. I love all three options. Cameroon, I’m born there, I’m from there and I always want to represent my country. But the goal is also to play in the Olympics. If we had a chance or if we were qualified for the Olympics, that would be an easy decision, but that’s still up in the air — and I really do want to play in the Olympics.

“And then the USA, obviously they’ve been struggling the last couple of years, trying to get back on the top. And you’ve also got France, who’s up and coming. I’m just thankful that I’m able to be in that situation. It is a tough choice, but I’m probably going to make that decision in the next few days.”

Though the Americans won gold over France at the Tokyo Olympics, they finished a disappointed fourth at this summer’s FIBA World Cup. One of Embiid’s Sixers teammates, 23-year-old big man Filip Petrušev, took home silver as Serbia dropped the gold-medal game to Germany.

To join France and Team USA in the Olympics, Cameroon must win a qualifying tournament slated for July.

The United States’ Olympic roster will surely be much stronger than its FIBA team. For the 2024 Olympics, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis are already among the stars in the mix.

Obviously, starting Embiid at center should bolster the United States' chances against a French squad expected to include three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and 7-foot-4 Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.

Embiid did not follow the path of the typical Team USA player, moving from Yaoundé, Cameroon to America as a 16-year-old with sparse basketball experience. He’s been a Sixer since the 2014 NBA draft and is easily the team’s longest-serving player.

Next summer, he’s set to represent a much larger region than Philadelphia.