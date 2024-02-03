Report: Embiid diagnosed with ‘displaced flap of the meniscus' 

Joel Embiid’s status remains up in the air.

However, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported a new detail Saturday afternoon on the the Sixers’ superstar big man. Per Charania, Embiid’s left knee injury is “a displaced flap of the meniscus.”

From Charania’s story:

“A displaced flap is considered to be a type of tear of the meniscus, according to orthopedic knee specialists. Embiid, his doctors and the 76ers are continuing to discuss whether the best course of action is to rest and rehab the injury or to undergo a procedure that would require him to miss extended time.”

A Sixers official said Thursday that the reigning MVP has “an injury to the lateral meniscus.”

Embiid, who’s averaged an NBA-best 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists, left the Sixers’ game Tuesday night against the Warriors in the fourth quarter after Jonathan Kuminga fell on his left knee. After missing five January games because of his problematic knee, Embiid’s movement was concerning throughout the loss to Golden State.

Behind Tyrese Maxey’s career-high 51 points, the Sixers beat the Jazz on Thursday and improved to 4-9 this season without Embiid.

They’ll begin a four-game homestand Saturday night vs. the Nets. Along with Embiid, De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine stress response) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) are out. Tobias Harris (illness), Nicolas Batum (left hamstring tightness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left foot plantar fasciitis) were listed as questionable on the Sixers’ afternoon injury report.