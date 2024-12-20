Embiid comes back from sinus fracture ahead of schedule for Sixers vs. Hornets 

Joel Embiid returned ahead of schedule Friday night.

Exactly one week after suffering a sinus fracture during the Sixers’ loss to the Pacers, Embiid came back into the lineup vs. the Hornets. The Sixers’ other starters were Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Paul George and KJ Martin.

The team had said Monday that Embiid would be re-evaluated in approximately one week, but he beat that projection. Andre Drummond revealed Thursday that the seven-time All-Star had practiced the past two days and said, “He looks ready to play to me.”

“Obviously, it’s up to him if he feels comfortable going out there quite yet, but he looked fine to me,” Drummond said. “He’s been moving around. He wore his mask. ... I think he looks fine.”

Initially listed as questionable, Embiid ran through his usual pregame workout and was confirmed good to go about 30 minutes before tip-off.

Going into Friday, the 8-16 Sixers had just one full game with the star trio of Embiid, Maxey and George. They won it over the Bulls and Embiid posted 31 points and 12 rebounds.

In a rare case, the Sixers had fewer injury absences than their opponent.

The Sixers were down two players in Jared McCain (left lateral meniscus surgery) and Caleb Martin (right shoulder impingement). Charlotte had five players out, including LaMelo Ball (left calf injury management) and Brandon Miller (left ankle sprain).