Grant Hill talks successful recruitment of Joel Embiid to join Team USA

When USA Basketball released its 41-player list of finalists for the 2024 Paris Olympics roster, there was zero question the reigning MVP would be on it.

However, Joel Embiid’s Olympic future wasn’t so certain a few months ago.

As Embiid discussed at the Sixers’ Oct. 2 media day, he spent time thinking about whether to play for France, Team USA or Cameroon.

How did Team USA successfully recruit him?

“I had heard that he’d sought and received his American citizenship in the summer of 2022,” USA Basketball men’s national team managing director Grant Hill told reporters in a press conference Wednesday. “And before the start of the 2022-23 season, I had a chance to visit with him and we had a great visit. He is incredibly thoughtful. He sort of expressed an interest but was weighing his decisions. It’s good to have options, and he certainly did have that.

“Over the course of the last year, just cultivated a relationship. We connected at times. … He and I met in Colorado during (the Sixers’) training camp (this year). … He texted me on my birthday the next day and made that announcement. I’ll say it was the best birthday present that I received that day.

“So we’re excited that he is a part of the USA Basketball family. But I really just think cultivating a relationship, answering questions. But I also think the history and legacy of the program speaks for itself. And I get the sense — I don’t want to speak for him — but he wanted to be a part of that. So we’re honored and we’re thrilled, and we’re glad that he is one of the 41 names that’ll be in consideration.”

Health permitting, it seems quite safe to project Embiid’s name will be on the final 12-man roster.