USA Basketball reveals 41 finalists for 2024 Olympic roster

Team USA's men's basketball roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics is beginning to take form.
USA Basketball on Tuesday announced a player pool of 41 finalists for the 12-man roster that will head to France this summer.
The pool features several players who have already captured gold for Team USA on the Olympic stage, headlined by LeBron James and Kevin Durant. There are also NBA superstars like Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard who are seeking their first taste of Olympic glory.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Here's a full look at the 41 finalists:
- Heat center Bam Adebayo
- Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen
- Magic forward Paolo Banchero
- Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane
- Raptors forward Scottie Barnes
- Suns guard Devin Booker
- Nets forward Mikal Bridges
- Celtics guard Jaylen Brown
- Knicks guard Jalen Brunson
- Heat forward Jimmy Butler
- Bulls guard Alex Caruso
- Warriors guard Stephen Curry
- Lakers center Anthony Davis
- Suns forward Kevin Durant
- Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards
- 76ers center Joel Embiid
- Kings guard De'Aaron Fox
- Clippers forward Paul George
- Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon
- Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton
- Clippers guard James Harden
- Knicks forward Josh Hart
- Heat guard Tyler Herro
- Celtics guard Jrue Holiday
- Thunder center Chet Holmgren
- Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram
- Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
- Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Lakers forward LeBron James
- Nets forward Cam Johnson
- Jazz center Walker Kessler
- Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard
- Bucks guard Damian Lillard
- Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell
- Warriors guard Chris Paul
- Bucks forward Bobby Portis
- Lakers guard Austin Reaves
- Heat guard Duncan Robinson
- Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
- Celtics guard Derrick White
- Hawks guard Trae Young
The player pool was selected by managing director Grant Hill and is subject to change, according to USA Basketball. The final roster will be announced at a later date.
“The United States boasts unbelievable basketball talent and I am thrilled that many of the game’s superstars have expressed interest in representing our country at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games,” Hill said in a statement. “It is a privilege to select the team that will help us toward the goal of once again standing atop the Olympic podium. This challenging process will unfold over the next several months as we eagerly anticipate the start of national team activity."
Hill, head coach Steve Kerr and the rest of USA Basketball staff will be tasked with putting together a team capable of extending the country's gold medal streak. Team USA has finished atop the podium at the last four Olympic Games.
The Americans will hold a training camp in Las Vegas in the leadup to the Olympics. They are scheduled to play Canada in an exhibition at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10. They have two other tune-up games in London scheduled for July 20 versus South Sudan and July 22 versus Germany.
The Paris Olympics will run from July 26 to Aug. 11.