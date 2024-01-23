‘He had 70? S—‘: Kevin Durant, LeBron James react to Joel Embiid's historic night

"Where were you when Joel Embiid dropped 70 points?"
A question that will be asked throughout the rest of the week, 2023-24 NBA season and beyond.
Many expected Monday night's matchup between the Sixers and Spurs to be a show with rookie Victor Wembanyama in Philly to face Embiid for the first time. After a casual 24-point first quarter for Embiid, the matchup quickly became a secondary storyline to the evening.
Something special was brewing.
Embiid's 70-point evening marks a new franchise record, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain's 68, which held the top spot for over half a century (Dec. 16, 1967 in a 143-123 win against the Bulls). Combine the 70 points (well, 65 for this specific stat) with 18 rebounds and five assists? He's sitting in elite, historic territory as Michael Jordan was the only other player in NBA history to put up those numbers. Embiid couldn't believe it when it was mentioned to him postgame.
"Wilt never did this?" Embiid said in disbelief. "I don't believe that."
As other games wrapped for the evening, the news spread like wildfire across the league. Most notably, Suns forward Kevin Durant was in complete shock when he first heard.
"70? [Embiid] had 70? S---," Durant said after the Suns beat the Bulls.
LeBron James and others, past and present in the NBA, took to social media to share their thoughts on the accomplishment:
While Embiid's teammates reacted immediately following their win over the Spurs, a few also joined in on social media:
What a night. What a moment. What an accomplishment.
