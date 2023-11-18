Nicolas Batum set to rejoin Sixers on Sunday against Nets

As expected, the Sixers look set to have Nicolas Batum back for their matchup against the Nets on Sunday afternoon.

Batum, who’s missed the Sixers’ last three games because of personal reasons, wasn’t listed on the team’s Saturday night injury report.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (fractured rib) was the lone Sixer listed with an injury. Joel Embiid did not appear on the report after being questionable leading into the team’s last three contests with left hip soreness.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that he’d recently spoken with Batum and the 34-year-old forward told him, ‘I might make it for the Atlanta game, but I’ll be in Brooklyn for sure.’”

The 9-3 Sixers won that game Friday against the Hawks without Batum to snap their first losing streak of the season, a two-game skid suffered in a tough back-to-back vs. the Pacers and Celtics.

Robert Covington has filled the starting lineup spot Batum occupied for a victory last Sunday over Indiana. Covington sat the entire fourth quarter in Atlanta, though. Jaden Springer played the whole fourth and gave the Sixers good possessions defensively on Hawks star Trae Young. According to NBA.com, Young went 1 for 6 from the floor with three assists and two turnovers when Springer guarded him.

Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons (nerve impingement in lower back) and Cam Thomas (left ankle sprain) are out for Sunday's game. Dennis Smith Jr. was listed as questionable with lower back soreness.

The Sixers haven’t lost to the 6-6 Nets since March 10, 2022. In addition to a Round 1 playoff sweep over Brooklyn last year, the Sixers won all four regular-season games against the Nets. They also had preseason victories at Barclays Center the past two years.