The convoluted path 22 picks took to and from the Eagles during the draft

22, 40, 50, 53, 78, 86, 94, 98, 120, 123, 127, 132, 152, 155, 161, 164, 171, 172, 185, 190, 201, 210.

It looks more like a SEPTA bus timetable than a list of NFL draft picks.

But those are all the picks the Eagles controlled at some point over the weekend.

They started with 22, 50, 53, 120, 161, 171, 172 and 210.

They finished with 22, 40, 94, 127, 152, 155, 172, 185 and 190.

They also had at some point 78, 86, 98, 123, 132, 164 and 201.

Thanks to a dizzying eight draft-weekend trades involving 19 picks, the Eagles had 22 different picks in their possession between the start and end of the draft.

Only two of the 22 began and finished the weekend in Philadelphia.

The Eagles began with eight picks and finished with 12 – nine this year and three next year.

Among the players taken around the league this weekend with picks that once belonged to the Eagles are Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright, Washington safety Dominique Hampton, Colts safety Jaylin Simpson, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis and North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson. Among many others.

Let’s take a look at the convoluted paths those 22 picks took to and from Philadelphia:

Pick 22 [1st round], selected Quinyon Mitchell: Eagles’ original pick. The first time since 2020 the Eagles have drafted in the first round with their original pick.

Pick 40 [2nd round], selected Cooper DeJean: This pick originated with the Bears, who traded it to the Commanders for edge rusher Montez Sweat on Oct. 31. Washington traded the pick on Friday to the Eagles along with the 78th pick overall in the third round and the 152nd pick in the fifth round in exchange for 2nd-round picks No. 50 and 53 and 5th-round pick No. 161.

Pick 50 [2nd round], traded: Pick originated with the Saints. The Eagles in 2022 traded picks 16 and 19 to the Saints for No. 18 and a 3rd-rounder in 2022, a 1st-rounder in 2023 and this pick. The Eagles sent it to Washington along with No. 53 and No. 161 in exchange for No. 40 (DeJean) as well as No. 78 and No. 152. The Saints used No. 16 to trade up with the Commanders to No. 11, where they took Ohio State WR Chris Olave, then they picked Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning at No. 19. The Eagles used No. 18 and the 3rd-rounder as part of the trade with the Titans for A.J. Brown, and they used the 1st-rounder and they used the 2023 1st-rounder (after a trade-up with the Bears) to draft Jalen Carter. Washington selected Michigan CB Mike Sainristil with No. 50.

Pick 53 [2nd round], traded: This was the Eagles’ original 2nd-round pick and went to Washington in the deal that brought the Eagles No. 40. Washington took Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott at No. 53.

Pick 78 [3rd round], traded: This pick began life in Seattle and went to Washington as part of the March 14 trade that sent quarterback Sam Howell to the Seahawks. Washington sent Seattle Howell, No. 102 and No. 179 in exchange for No. 78 and No. 152. Washington then sent No. 40, 78 and 152 to the Eagles on Friday for No. 50, 53 and 161. The Eagles then shipped No. 78 to the Texans for No. 86 and No. 123. Houston took USC safety Calen Bullock at 78 and Ohio State tight end Cade Stover at 123.



Pick 86 [3rd round], traded: Acquired from the Texans Friday along with No. 123 in exchange for No. 78, traded to the 49ers Friday for No. 94 and No. 132. The 49ers selected Kansas guard Dominick Puni with No. 86.

Pick 94 [3rd round], selected Jalyx Hunt: This pick originated in San Francisco and came to the Eagles on Friday as noted above with No. 132.

*Pick 98 [3rd round], traded: There’s an asterisk by this one-time Eagles comp pick because the Eagles didn’t actually possess it over the weekend. They traded it to the Steelers on March 16 along with two 2025 7th-round picks in exchange for No. 120 and former 1st-round quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers used No. 98 for North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson.

Pick 120 [4th round], traded: The Eagles acquired this pick from the Steelers In the Pickett deal and then shipped it to the Dolphins on Saturday for a 2025 3rd-round pick. Miami used the pick to select Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright.

Pick 123 [4th round], traded: Acquired Friday from the Texans along with No. 86 in exchange for No. 78 in the third round, then traded back to the Texans on Saturday for No. 127 and a 2025 5th-round pick. Houston selected Ohio State tight end Cade Stover at No. 123.

Pick 127 [4th round], selected Will Shipley: No. 127 began life with the Texans, but on Saturday Houston shipped it to the Eagles for No. 123 as well as a 5th-round pick in the 2025 draft.

No. 132 [4th round], traded: Acquired Friday from the 49ers along with No. 94 in the third round in exchange for No. 86 in the third round, then traded to the Lions Saturday along with No. 210 for a No. 164, No. 201 and a 2025 4th-round pick. The Lions used No. 132 to pick Utah running back Sione Vaki.



Pick 152 [5th round], selected Ainias Smith: This was originally the Seahawks’ pick, but they traded it to the Commanders as part of the Howell deal. Seattle also received a 4th-round pick this year (No. 102, which wound up in Denver, who used it on Oregon WR Troy Franklin) and a 6th-round pick (No. 179, Utah guard Sataoa Laumea), and Washington also received a 3rd-round pick (No. 78). Washington then traded 152 on Friday to the Eagles along with No. 40 (DeJean) and No. 78 (Bullock) in exchange for No. 50 (Sainristil) and 53 (Sinnott) in the second round and No. 161 in the fifth.

Pick 155 [5th round], selected Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: This pick belonged to four teams before it arrived in Philly. It began its existence with the Steelers, but they traded it to the Rams on Aug. 27, 2023, along with veteran guard Kevin Dotson and a 6th-round pick in 2025 in exchange for the Rams’ 4th-round pick this year (Jaylen Wright) and a 5th-round pick in 2025. On Friday, the Rams traded 155 to the Panthers along with No. 52 overall in the second round and a 2nd-round pick in 2025 for the 39th pick in this year’s second round. The Panthers then traded 155 to the Colts along with No. 52 in the second round and No. 142 in the fifth round to move up to 46th pick. Finally, the Colts sent No. 155 to the Eagles for No. 164 in the fifth round and No. 201 in the sixth round.

Pick No. 161 [5th round], traded: The Eagles got this pick from the Buccaneers last year during the draft. They traded a 6th-round pick (No. 191) for a 5th-round pick this year, which turned out to be No. 161. The Eagles used No. 161 as part of the deal that also included the 50th and 53rd picks to move up to No. 40 and pick DeJean. The Commanders selected Washington safety Dominique Hampton at No. 161.

Pick No. 164 [5th round], traded: Acquired from the Lions Saturday along with No. 201 and a 2025 4th-round pick in exchange for 132 and 210, then traded to the Colts on Saturday along with 201 in exchange for 155, which became Trotter Jr. The Colts selected safety Jaylin Simpson with the 164th pick.

Pick No. 171 [5th round], traded: A comp pick that originated with the Eagles, traded to the Jets on Saturday in exchange for No. 185 and 190. The Jets used the pick to take Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis.

Pick No. 172 [5th round], selected Trevor Keegan: The Eagles started out the draft with back-to-back compensatory picks at No. 171 and 172 thanks to the free agent departures of Andre Dillard and Isaac Seumalo after the 2022 season. They traded No. 171 to the Jets on Saturday but kept No. 172, which was one of only two of their original picks that they used to select a player.

Pick No. 185 [6th round], selected Johnny Wilson: The trade with the Jets was 171 goes to the Jets and No. 185 and 190 go to the Eagles. So one 5th-round pick became two 6th-round picks.

Pick No. 190 [6th round], selected Dylan McMahon: No. 190 also came from the Jets but it started out with the Saints. On Friday, New Orleans traded No. 45 in the second round to the Packers for No. 41 (Kool-Aid McKinstry), and the Saints also shipped No. 168 in the fifth round and No. 190 to Green Bay. The Packers took 190 and turned around and traded it to the Jets along with a 4th-round pick (No. 126) in exchange for No. 111 in the fourth round. Finally, Roseman and Joe Douglas made a deal that sent No. 171 in the fifth round to the Jets in exchange for No. 185 and 190, both in the sixth round.

Pick No. 201 [6th round], traded: Acquired Saturday from the Lions along with No. 164 in exchange for 132 and 210, then traded to the Colts on Saturday along with 164 in exchange for 155 (Jeremiah Trotter). The Colts selected Marshall CB Micah Abraham with the 201st pick.

Pick No. 210 [6th round], traded: Comp pick that originated with the Eagles, traded to the Lions along with 132 for 164, 201 and a 2025 4th-round pick. Detroit selected Boston College guard Christian Mahogany.

