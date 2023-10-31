Sixers exercise Jaden Springer's fourth-year option for 2024-25 season

The Sixers announced Tuesday night that they’ve exercised Jaden Springer’s fourth-year option for the 2024-25 season.

PHLY Sports’ Kyle Neubeck and Derek Bodner first reported the news.

Springer, the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, has a salary this season of approximately $2.2 million. His fourth-year option is worth a shade over $4 million, according to Spotrac.

NBA teams generally pick up the large majority of rookie-scale options. Tuesday was the deadline for those decisions.

Coming off a year in which he won G League Finals MVP, the 21-year-old Springer was stellar throughout the preseason under new Sixers head coach Nick Nurse. The 6-foot-4 guard shot 7 for 8 from three-point range and had regular bright moments as a bothersome on-ball defender.

“Jaden, he’s gotten better,” Joel Embiid said on Oct. 18. “I’ve been on him since last year and really all summer, just messing with him about being a better shooter. He’s gotten so much better; you can tell he’s worked the whole summer. He took it personal and he’s done a great job throughout this whole summer and the preseason.”

Springer’s already made several highlight blocks in his third professional season.

For the pre-James Harden trade iteration of the Sixers, Springer was on the edge of the rotation. He’s played in two of the team’s three regular-season games thus far.

Springer, Embiid and Paul Reed are the only Sixers currently under contract for 2024-25.