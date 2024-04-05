Sixers fined for Embiid injury reporting violation ahead of his return

The Sixers have been fined $100,000 for violating league injury reporting rules leading into Joel Embiid’s return to action vs. the Thunder, the NBA announced Friday.

In a press release, the league said the Sixers "failed to accurately disclose the game availability status of Embiid" and that the discipline "takes into account the 76ers' prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules."

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/w7tAFP0PQY — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 5, 2024

Embiid came back against OKC following over two months on the sidelines with a left meniscus injury.

He'd been listed as out until the Sixers upgraded him to questionable just under two hours before tip-off. After he ran through a pregame workout on the Wells Fargo Center floor, the Sixers officially named him in their starting lineup.

As the NBA's release notes, the Sixers have been fined previously under similar circumstances.

The team drew a $75,000 fine earlier this season when Embiid was scratched late with left knee soreness against the Nuggets after not appearing on injury reports ahead of the game. The Sixers were fined $50,000 during the 2022 playoffs for their injury reporting on Embiid before his return from a concussion and orbital fracture.

Embiid has totaled 53 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in the Sixers' tight wins over the Thunder and Heat.

The 42-35 Sixers sit eighth in the Eastern Conference — a half-game behind the seventh-seeded Heat, one game back of the sixth-seeded Pacers — going into a weekend back-to-back against the Grizzlies and Spurs.